Confession of a stay-at-home mom: 'No one tells you that parenting actually sucks.'

My kids are a little older (8 and almost 5) so I’m out of the baby/toddler “trenches” as they say. However- no one and I mean absolutely no one, prepares you for how parenting actually sucks. And let me tell you-I have husband of the year. He is the absolute best person and dad on the planet.
He loves being a dad, loves being a partner, we are literal best friends. I also have family around to help and I STILL think this all sucks! Waking up at dawn everyday, and on the days they do sleep in I can’t get out of my bed to enjoy a hot cup of coffee bc if they hear me in the hallway they’ll jump out of bed like lightning!
I’m so tired of watching Spiderman, I’m tired of being the snack b, of making meals they won’t eat, of buying expensive toys for them to just get broken a day later. I’m tired of feeling anxious and overthinking everything because God forbid I make a wrong decision and ruin their lives.
I’ve been a SAHM this whole time and finally FINALLY I’m going back to work and starting a second career at 34. I need to get out of this house. I’m surrounded by other women in my life who are thriving in motherhood and are so fulfilled and I’m like….?
This isn’t fulfilling at all! It’s exhausting! I wish more people were having these conversations 10 years ago. They just were NOT being had. Motherhood was all sunshine and rainbows even in the 2010s. So I’m here to squash the lie. If you’re lurking - DO NOT DO IT!