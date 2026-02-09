Confession of a stay-at-home mom: 'No one tells you that parenting actually sucks.'

"Literally NO ONE Tells You That Parenting ACTUALLY Sucks..."

My kids are a little older (8 and almost 5) so I’m out of the baby/toddler “trenches” as they say. However- no one and I mean absolutely no one, prepares you for how parenting actually sucks. And let me tell you-I have husband of the year. He is the absolute best person and dad on the planet.

He loves being a dad, loves being a partner, we are literal best friends. I also have family around to help and I STILL think this all sucks! Waking up at dawn everyday, and on the days they do sleep in I can’t get out of my bed to enjoy a hot cup of coffee bc if they hear me in the hallway they’ll jump out of bed like lightning!