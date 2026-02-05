'Confessions of a nurse: 'Yes, I've cheated. More than once.''

Also a nurse. Also a cheater. A lot of the same vibes, unfaithful spouse, new look on life. I watch people die almost every single day I work. Trauma nurse, so iI've seen my share. And nothing drives our impermanence in harder than watching, and listening to the regrets of the dying, or of the ones left standing by their side wishing they'd "done more."

Seeing people in their last moments knowing there is nothing left for them in this world. For all we know we only get to pass through this world once, nobody really knows, but might as well make the best of it. But I'd also argue nurses are some of the raunchiest, overtly sensual beings I know lol The stories!!! Just first do no harm.....hahaha.