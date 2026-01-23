'I confronted my mother about her behavior at my wedding. Her defense makes it worse...'

1) I said, at the end of the day, I'm the bride, it's my wedding day, my comfort and happiness is more important than the mother of the bride that day.

2) I told her multiple guests asked me what was up with her because she glared at me throughout the wedding and the ones who spoke to her were left with a very strange impression. I also had multiple guests tell me my mum said "[Bride] always leaves everything to the last minute" and "[Bride] probably stayed up all night because she didn't plan things properly."

3) My stepsister, Jane, actually apologized for my mum when she left, I asked what she meant and she said "I had no idea your mother was so bad, I'm so sorry." I didn't ask. My mum was angry and refused to believe Jane would have said this.