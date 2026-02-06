'I am considering leaving my husband over him keeping a lock on one of our doors...'

He has changed the lock on the door to a normal one that only locks when someone is in the room, but still seems to see no problem with what he has done. He is still adamant that it is perfectly normal to lock a door from the outside if you have important things in there.

He also said there was nothing else in there and he just couldn't for the life of him let me in after I said we needed to go through his stuff. He said that was controlling behavior and giving in would be saying that was okay.