Couple charges guests $600 per person to attend their wedding...

I have a childhood friend who is getting married in about a year. I am a bridesmaid in this wedding. They chose a venue that is 7 hours away for the state most of us live in, and is a far flight from the rest of the bride and grooms family. This place is not somewhere you can fly either, so everyone must drive or rent cars at the nearest airport which is upwards of 2 hours away.

They decided to rent a big house as opposed to a more traditional venue because big homes are popular where they are getting married. They are asking every family member and member of the wedding party to stay for the whole week leading up to the wedding in the house that will be the venue. A week on its own is a pretty ridiculous ask, considering everyone has obligations.