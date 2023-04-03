Couple trying to conceive argues, wife says, 'you can't force me to lie to my obgyn.'

When this husband is upset with his wife while they're trying to get pregnant, he asks Reddit:
As the totals suggests, I [28m] and my wife [27f] have been trying for a child for about 6 months. There are a couple factors at play here as to why we may be having difficulties, so my thought is to rule out as much as possible.
She has a bleeding disorder and a family history of ovarian cysts, and I am a bit concerned about whether or not we will even be able to have children.
Yesterday, we found out that for yet another month, we were unsuccessful. In my frustration, I put my hands on my head and she immediately followed with “why are you making this about you?” I tried to explain that I was struggling with each month getting our hopes up and that she probably felt the same way.