Couple trying to conceive argues, wife says, 'you can't force me to lie to my obgyn.'

Violet Roth
Apr 3, 2023 | 2:19 PM
When this husband is upset with his wife while they're trying to get pregnant, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my wife to visit her OBGYN after we have been having trouble conceiving?"

As the totals suggests, I [28m] and my wife [27f] have been trying for a child for about 6 months. There are a couple factors at play here as to why we may be having difficulties, so my thought is to rule out as much as possible.

She has a bleeding disorder and a family history of ovarian cysts, and I am a bit concerned about whether or not we will even be able to have children.

Yesterday, we found out that for yet another month, we were unsuccessful. In my frustration, I put my hands on my head and she immediately followed with “why are you making this about you?” I tried to explain that I was struggling with each month getting our hopes up and that she probably felt the same way.

