'Couple gives out living creatures as wedding favors...'

I raised some objections. Multiple objections. Me: M, Bride: B M: "What happens to the fish after the ceremony?" B: "Oh, the guests can take them home! They'd be like wedding favors! Keepsakes!"

M: "But not everyone is going to want to take home a new pet from a wedding. People tend to like having a say in what pets they want to take care of." B: "Well not everyone has to take one. There's only a pair for every table, not everyone could take one anyway."

M: "But still, you're expecting... what, 25% of your guests to want to adopt a pet that day?" B: "They're only goldfish! Plenty of people already have fish at home."