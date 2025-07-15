Couple makes guests pay for their own rehearsal dinner, 'settle up individually.'

At the end of the dinner, the groom’s father stands up to do his toast and thanks everyone for coming and for being a part of the couple’s lives and then informs us that the waiter will be around shortly with each of our bills so we can all settle up individually.

I was floored. My bill alone (which I had tried to keep as cheap as possible thankfully, because I had felt bad that the father was about to spend thousands on the dinner considering 20+ people were there) was over $100 after tax and tip.