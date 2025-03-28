Couple pays a 'solid chunk of change' for wedding DJ, 'he used AI the ENTIRE TIME.'

We were riding our mid-wedding high and we often lean towards benefit of the doubt with people, so we just asked he play more of her music. He was like "will do! But it's not enough so the AI will fill it in." Sure, man.

The night continues, my wife's music starts showing up more so we feel better, but the DJ is clearly not curating even beyond the music. At one point the dance floor was full of dancers only for the song to transition to one that no one seemed to vibe with so the entire dance floor cleared, and the DJ played that song fully.