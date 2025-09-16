Couple plans child-free destination wedding, 'not attending could kill the friendship.'

One couple, whose baby was born one month before ours, is allowed because one side’s parents live abroad and the other can’t be trusted to look after the baby. Fine. But similar circumstances don’t apply to us - my parents live abroad and my husband’s have too many work/family commitments.

On top of this, my baby is exclusively breastfed/won’t take a bottle so needs to be in the country with us and I’d have to leave to feed the baby. When I brought this up, it transpired that they assumed we could pay for one set of parents to travel with us to the destination to babysit for one night, saying they “don’t ask much of their friends," and suggesting it’s because we earn enough to cover it.