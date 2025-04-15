Couple's wedding invitations 'degrade' the guests, 'I thought we were friends?'

My partner’s cousin is getting married. We live in Cambridge, they live an hour away nearer London. They’ve chosen to have their wedding 6 hours drive away. It’s a 3 day affair. We were initially told accommodation would be sorted for us at the estate.

We have 2 kids - they’d said no children ages ago. Fine, we got that covered over a year ago in anticipation and they gave plenty of notice, so plans could be made. No worries.

A few months before, on the official invite, we then found they’d reduced us from the 3 day affair, to just the day. No accommodation. Ok - that’s a bit sad but we can get over it. We were then going to stop over in Bristol for a night to see friends on the way down instead and then planned to book a hotel or Airbnb for 2 days instead, and make a little break of it, as we’d already got the kids sorted.