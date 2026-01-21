'Custom illustrator shames MIL: She intentionally tried to make the bride ugly...'

I was really surprised by that because almost every one of my clients always love the detailings that I do on their dresses. So I replied “are you sure? It took me a lot of time drawing those details on the dress and usually my clients love it. And I really think your daughter in law would love it too”. But she still insisted on keeping it plain.

The next day I made the changes again. And at this time I felt bad for the bride because now she just looks like a normal girl with a white gown. None of her bridal features from the wedding pictures remained on my illustration. But this what the client asked and I obliged till that point.