Man brings up family's stint in creepy cult, dad says 'don't drudge up our dark past.'

When this man isnt' sure if he should bring his dad's past in public, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for Bringing Up the Cult My Family was in Even Though it Embarrasses my Dad?"

To start, I will not identify the cult. I am also not looking for any advice in regards to what I have gone through; I have been in therapy on and off for years.

Anyway, I (26M) was in a cult between the ages of 9 and 14. My family had always been religious, and my father was introduced to it by a coworker.

It's probably like how you picture a cult; there was a leader who told us that he had solved secrets of Christianity and we were the true believers, he disavowed all media and most 'modern' technology, and over time, there was more of a focus on limiting contact with people outside of the church.