Man uninvites daughter's autistic classmate from birthday party. Kid's mom is furious.

'AITA for 'uninviting' my daughter's autistic classmate to her birthday party?'

I needed to get some unbiased opinions, and a friend suggested I post here. Hopefully everyone can help. I, 37M, am a single father to my daughter, 8, who will be turning nine this Saturday. I'll call her G. G decided she wanted pool party birthday party at our house.

I plan on doing other activities as well, such as bounce houses,cookout, s'mores, movie by the pool, make your own cookies, etc., followed by a sleepover with some of her friends. It's gonna be a busy day, and there'll be roughly 30 kids at my house. Some parents are staying, and some are just dropping off their kids and picking them up later. I'm fine with this.