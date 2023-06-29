Dad gets full custody of 2yo daughter, insists on changing her 'humiliating' name.

The name was like marmite to a lot of people. Some loved it and some hated it but they never explicitly told her that for fear of upsetting her. The name had already caused a few arguments and she was the type of woman that posted statuses on Facebook a long the lines of ‘if you don’t like what I chose to name my daughter either suck it up or stay out of her life’ kind of thing It broke my heart is having to go down to the registry office and announce that our daughters name was that monstrosity. I hate it to this day.