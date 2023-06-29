Dad gets full custody of 2yo daughter, insists on changing her 'humiliating' name.

When this man is annoyed with his daughter's name, he asks Reddit:
I (M27) was dating my ex (F26) for three years. It was a happy relationship in the beginning but the longer we stayed together the more we realised that we just weren’t right for each other. she admitted to me she didn’t want kids and I was okay with that. Kids were not a dealbreaker for me. Sure one or two would have been nice but if I dated someone that hated them I could live with that.
Well, around the time we broke up she announced that she was pregnant. We took all the preventative methods but it still happened. I can’t lie though, I was over the moon. We decided to keep the baby but my ex told me that she wanted me to file for custody.
She wanted to be in our child’s life but she didn’t want the responsibility of having a child around 24/7 which I completely respected. I offered her weekends only so she could focus on her career. She accepted with no hesitation.
Soon enough the time came and we found out we were having a little girl. Now this really made my ex happy. She was really into the celebrity culture at the time and still is and was delighted with the idea of giving her a unique name because that seems to be the trend at the moment.
She was obsessed with looking through unique baby name pages or coming up with unique ways to spell certain names. Eventually she came up with Paightynn-Starlight (said as Payton) and I instantly despised it. I expressed to her that I was not a fan and tried to suggest some more normal much nicer sounded names but no. She had her heart set and she wasn’t budging.
The name was like marmite to a lot of people. Some loved it and some hated it but they never explicitly told her that for fear of upsetting her. The name had already caused a few arguments and she was the type of woman that posted statuses on Facebook a long the lines of ‘if you don’t like what I chose to name my daughter either suck it up or stay out of her life’ kind of thing It broke my heart is having to go down to the registry office and announce that our daughters name was that monstrosity. I hate it to this day.
Fast forward to now. Our daughter is 2years old and I have full custody. She lives with me. Her mom sees her occasionally but most of the time makes excuses as to why she can’t. I still hate the name with a passion. People told me I would grow to love it but I just can’t.
Now I’ve looked into it and there is a way that I can change our child’s name legally because I have full custody and My lawyer has been very helpful about the situation but when I told people I was considering it it caused a very mixed reaction. Some people agree with me while others think I should just suck it up.
I just fear that her name is going to hinder her when she’s an adult. With a name like that on professionals applications for jobs and colleges no one would ever take her seriously and I’m terrified of what other kids will say. So what do you think? Is changing her name a bad idea? AITA?
anxiousblackberry writes:
NTA. The child is going to be tormented its whole life with a name like Paightynn-Stalight (seriously wtf?). You should have had a say in the first place (or gotten to pick the name since you both knew you were going to be raising the child). I would personally change her name to Peyton so there isn't too much of an adjustment and the child can have some sense of normalcy. Your ex sucks.
novariety687 writes:
NTA,For someone who didn’t want the child…the fact that she wouldn’t budge on the name doesn’t make sense. Going as far as choosing a unique name knowing she wouldn’t be a part of this child’s life. But most people don’t make sense. Idk how the process is where you live, hopefully you don’t need mothers permission. But yeah, that name is something to say the least. Since you have full custody, shouldn’t be an issue. Better to do it now while she’s still young.
signipea writes:
NTA. Seriously, as a person with an unusual spelling of their name, I beg you to do this! My name is just an alternative spelling not even something cringey but I've spent my entire life spelling out my name to people.