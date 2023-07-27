Dad tells daughter to get revenge on her school bullies, school staff is livid. AITA?

When this dad feels like he took a parenting strategy too far, they ask Reddit:

'AITA teaching our daughter mean things to say to other kids at school?'

I(31m) have a 9 year old daughter with my wife(30f) and she has been having a hard time in school. Bullying and such by a handful of other kids. The 'leaders' are a young boy and young girl. Not really going to get into that here.

We've taken all the steps to prevent it. Talk to the teachers and principle, we've had meetings with the parents over the other kids. We've had her switch classes etc. None of it seems to work as they will go out of their way to find my daughter.