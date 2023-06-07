Dad blames 'lazy' wife when he feeds their children 'stale food.' AITA?

When this husband is disappointed in his wife's cooking, he asks Reddit:

'AITA I fed my kids 'stale' food and called my wife lazy?'

I(37M) and my wife(36F) have two kids 5f and 7f. My wife is pregnant with our third kid now. She's 20 weeks pregnant. So my daughters have never been picky about their food since I used to cook all meals and never introduced them to junk food. However, about 2 months back I was assigned to a new project at work and started working long hours(70/week) so I have been unable to cook as often now.

I wanted to hire a cook because my wife was having severe pregnancy symptoms but my wife said she wanted to try cooking for our kids and she also didn't like the idea of a stranger at our house. I agreed to her idea since she suggested it herself.