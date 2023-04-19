Dad kicks daughter out of room to make room for new baby. AITA? Daughter says yes.

When this dad is feeling conflicted, he asks Reddit:

My wife and I live in a 4-bedroom house. We have two boys, 2 and 4. I also have a daughter, 12, who lives with us for 4 weeks in the summer and about 3 cumulative weeks during the school year. Right now, the current sleeping arrangement is: Bedroom #1: Me/my wife; Bedroom #2 : 2yo; Bedroom #3: 4yo; Bedroom #4: 12yo (though unoccupied 45 weeks of the year so it’s also my office).

But we are pregnant with another baby. My wife and I want her mom to move in with us both so she can help out with the kids and so we can help her mom out with her health issues. The most logical option is clearly to put her in B#4, especially because it’s also the only other bedroom with an ensuite so she’ll have privacy. Her mom will also benefit from the ensuite bathroom being a little bit easier from a mobility POV than the shared bathroom.