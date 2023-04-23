Dad devastates mom when he refuses to have expensive party for 3-yr-old son's bday.

When this dad doesn't want to celebrate his son's birthday, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not celebrating my 3yo son's birthday?"

My girlfriend and I have a 3yo who is a good kid. My girlfriend liked to host parties, and when he reached his first birthday, she wanted to have a big birthday party, but I managed to convince her to massively downsize to just us, our parents and siblings, and just have some cake, little guy was still too young.

The next year she again talked about her plans to have a big party for our 2yo, but again I told her it would be just close family and a cake and a happy birthday song. This year she told me about her plans and again I told her to just do something small, but this time she was frustrated and told me to let her do something bigger for our son for once.