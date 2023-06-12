Dad prioritizes daughter's school performance to help her 'grieve her mother's death.'

When this father is conflicted about his parenting in the wake of his wife's death, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for prioritizing my daughter's school performance over her emotional well-being after her mother's death?'

I (39M) am feeling conflicted about a recent decision I made regarding my teenage daughter (16F) following the death of her mother. I can't help but wonder if I made a huge mistake, so I'm turning to you, Reddit, to pass judgment on whether or not I'm the AH in this situation.

Since my wife's passing, life has been tough for the both of us. Dealing with my own grief while trying to provide for her has been a challenge. My daughter has been extremely, extremely distraught; and I can see how much she's struggling emotionally. However, when she asked me for time off from school to process her grief, I ended up prioritizing her academic performance instead.