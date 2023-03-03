Dad puts his son 'in danger' to teach him a lesson, mom says, 'this is bad parenting.'

When this father is concerned with his own parenting, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for putting my son in 'danger' to teach him a lesson?"

I (35M) have a 15 year old son named Gavin. I used to be a heroi* addict and lived on the streets. When my son was 5 I got sober and have been clean since.

Recently Gavin got caught smoking w**d and drinking. He knows that I’m disappointed in him and that he is too young to be drinking and smoking.

Every once in a while I walk the streets and help the people I used to use with. I offer them resources, give them food, etc. My wife doesn’t like this but she knows it’s important to me.