Dad gets 'remodeling' revenge on pregnant daughter after son-in-law disrespects him.

When this man is appalled by his family, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for cancelling my daughter's bathroom remodeling after her and her husband's behavior?'

My daughter (M) was pregnant and wanted her bathroom redone. I have 2 contractors who are very close friends of mine. I offered to remodel her bathroom 5 months ago but her husband declined. Then a month before she was due, they asked if we could do it. I scheduled it with contractors, even though she was very close to her due date. (We told her she should wait). Regardless, she wanted to move forward.