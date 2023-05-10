Dad gets 'remodeling' revenge on pregnant daughter after son-in-law disrespects him.

When this man is appalled by his family, he asks Reddit:
My daughter (M) was pregnant and wanted her bathroom redone. I have 2 contractors who are very close friends of mine. I offered to remodel her bathroom 5 months ago but her husband declined. Then a month before she was due, they asked if we could do it. I scheduled it with contractors, even though she was very close to her due date. (We told her she should wait). Regardless, she wanted to move forward.
We started on Saturday and Wednesday night she tells us she is being induced the next day. We work as fast as we can and get to the point where we are hooking the toilet back up and ready to set the tub. Then my contractor that does the plumbing gets covid. So with a newborn at home by Saturday, I don't want him in the house obviously.