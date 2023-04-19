Dad undresses sick teenage son while he's asleep. Mom screams 'that's inappropriate.'

When this dad is feeling like he made a parenting error, he asks Reddit:
The other night, my wife (29F), son (13m) and I (30m) went to my parent’s house for dinner. While we were there, our son started to develop a headache. It was no big deal at first, they gave him some ibuprofen. About thirty minutes later though, he had his head buried in the couch begging us to go home because he was in too much pain.
We decided to go home, and he curled up in the backseat of the car holding his head. When we got home, he refused to move, saying that lifting his head hurt too much and he felt dizzy when he did it. I carried him in and put him on his bed. When my wife and I started getting ready for bed, she rubbed his back and asked him to change for bed so he’d be more comfortable.