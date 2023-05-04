Dad walks out of kid's bday party when grandma puts deadname on cake. AITA?

When this man is upset at his daughter's birthday party, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for waking out of my daughter’s birthday party because the cake had her deadname on it?'

I (46m) am a single dad to my daughter Alexis (17). Alexis is transgender, and came out two years ago. It’s been a pretty big adjustment, especially for the older folks, particularly my grandmother, who is in her 90s and has mild dementia.

Recently, my daughter had her seventeenth birthday. She already had a fun day out with friends planned, but my sister (who lives with my grandma and is her main carer) suggested we have a family birthday party at grandma’s house as well, and Alexis thought it was a great idea.