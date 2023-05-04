Dad walks out of kid's bday party when grandma puts deadname on cake. AITA?

When this man is upset at his daughter's birthday party, he asks Reddit:
I (46m) am a single dad to my daughter Alexis (17). Alexis is transgender, and came out two years ago. It’s been a pretty big adjustment, especially for the older folks, particularly my grandmother, who is in her 90s and has mild dementia.
Recently, my daughter had her seventeenth birthday. She already had a fun day out with friends planned, but my sister (who lives with my grandma and is her main carer) suggested we have a family birthday party at grandma’s house as well, and Alexis thought it was a great idea.
By all accounts, the party went great, until it was time for cake. Now, baking has always been my grandma’s passion, and even in her old age, she still bakes and decorates cakes all on her own. She usually makes them for family gatherings, and takes a lot of pride in her work. My sister brought out the cake, and the frosting read Happy Birthday, [Deadname]!