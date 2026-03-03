'My dad’s wife tried to remove him from our family group chat. Am I overreacting?'

While she kept messaging, saying she would no longer attend family gatherings, which she already doesn’t, and trying to arrange a separate birthday dinner just for her and my dad, I snapped.

I told her she was obsessing over my mother in an unhealthy way, that she should let her husband see his family, that another woman had already tried to come between him and his daughters before and she was gone while we were still here, and that she needed to stay in her place.

Then I blocked her because I could feel myself getting angrier and I didn’t want it to escalate further. I immediately sent screenshots to my dad and asked if he was okay. He replied a few minutes later saying not to worry, that he would call in a day or two, and that he loved me.