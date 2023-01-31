Daughter's mom wants money for surgery, daughter says 'I don't owe you sh*t.'

When this daughter refuses to help her mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not paying for my mom's surgery even though I have money for it?"

I (35f) I lost my father very early when I was 5 years old. A few months after his death, my mother married a guy named "John". John already had two teenage boys and he didn't want to raise me because he never wanted to be a girl's father.

My mother, like a good mother, abandoned me with my aunt and took my brother (8 by the time) with her to live with her husband. John was a man with a lot of money and he always spoiled my mother and brother, but he never bothered to get me even a Christmas present.