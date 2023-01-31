Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Daughter's mom wants money for surgery, daughter says 'I don't owe you sh*t.'

Daughter's mom wants money for surgery, daughter says 'I don't owe you sh*t.'

Maggie Lalley
Jan 31, 2023 | 3:34 PM
ADVERTISING

When this daughter refuses to help her mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not paying for my mom's surgery even though I have money for it?"

I (35f) I lost my father very early when I was 5 years old. A few months after his death, my mother married a guy named "John". John already had two teenage boys and he didn't want to raise me because he never wanted to be a girl's father.

My mother, like a good mother, abandoned me with my aunt and took my brother (8 by the time) with her to live with her husband. John was a man with a lot of money and he always spoiled my mother and brother, but he never bothered to get me even a Christmas present.

My mother didn't do anything for me either, she came to visit me once a month and didn't even call me at Christmas or New Year (I always called, but many times she didn't answer). My aunt was a woman who couldn't have children, because of that she and my uncle raised me as if I were their daughter, not missing anything for me.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content