'Did I cross a boundary with my boyfriend’s son?' UPDATED 2X

I (F, 27) just made this account to ask a question before my boyfriend comes home and we talk. I just want to know if I crossed any boundaries and if I owe him and his ex-wife an apology.
My boyfriend (M, 35) and his ex-wife (F, 37) share a son named Tristan. Tristan (M, 8) comes to our place every other week. I recently moved in with my boyfriend after two years of dating. I asked Tristan what his favorite meal is. He said butter chicken, so I make sure to cook it on the night he comes to our place.
Today, he was home because of a PD Day, and I had the day off too to be with him. I told him, “Do you want to make it together? I’ll supervise and tell you what to do. It’ll be fun!” So we prepared rice and butter chicken together.
He was so proud of himself. He asked me to take a picture and send it to his mom and dad while he held the plate all ready. I did, and I wrote, “Chef Tristan made his first butter chicken today!”
His mom lost it and messaged that I robbed her of his first cooking experience and that I’m just a girlfriend trying to “play family.” I said I didn’t mean it that way and that I thought it was just a fun activity. I apologized.
My boyfriend messaged saying I should have talked to his mom first, especially since it involved being close to the oven or cutting. I told him I did the cutting and I truly didn’t mean to insult his mom. Now Tristan has finished his meal and I’m waiting for his dad to come home. Did I cross the line?
Added later: no it’s not a cultural meal for any of us. He just really likes this meal. I wasn’t my bf’s affair partner. Tristan’s mom broke up with my bf when Tristan was 1 when she met her coworker. Tristan has a half sister from his mom’s side. She is still with the guy.
hereticallyeverafter said:
NTA, but now you know who's side your boyfriend is always gonna take.
0fluffythe0ferocious said:
Nta. Your boyfriend messed up and messed up good. He threw you under the bus when his ex was going unhinged. Think about that.
tarnishau14 said:
NTA. However, I would take a huge leap back. No more babysitting, no more pitching in. After all, both your boyfriend and baby mama agree you're just the girlfriend.
OddRevolution7888 said:
How sad that she cannot see past her own insecurity and jealousy to get to the best interests of the child. Tristan had a blast. It's a shame his parents seem determined to take away that joy and chance for knowledge. Are you sure you want to date his Dad? NTA.
Worried_Suit4820 said:
Tristan's mother has surely had lots of opportunities to cook with him and hasn't. I don't think you did anything wrong.
AltruisticCableCar said:
I don't have kids, so maybe I'm missing something, but is cooking their first meal with some assistance that big of a deal that a grown woman needs to throw a tantrum? Some things I can understand feeling like, nope, step-parent should not take that opportunity from the actual parents. But cooking? Something, by the way, his mother could have done with him a million times over but never actually did?
I will say though, that the real issue here is your partner not taking your side. At the very least he should have calmed her down and had a conversation with her about it, and also about how she spoke to you. Either way if I were you I'd cut contact with her for now and let your partner and him do the communicating until things settle.
heathelee73 said:
Quite honestly, if he doesn't trust you to supervise his 8 year old near a hot stove/oven why is he trusting you to babysit his kid? He and his ex are assholes. The kid is 8. I was cooking with my stepson when he was 4 and no one lost their shit over it.
She is controlling when the kid is at his dad's. Your boyfriend enables her. They will always gang up on you.You did nothing wrong other than watch his kid and do them both a huge favor. I would get out of a relationship like that. NTA.
I talked to him . Well apparently I crossed the line because it was his fav meal ! It was supposed to be his mom’s job to teach him not me as I was told . My bf asked if I could first check with Tristan’s mom first in future first before doing anything.
I told him there won’t be a next time because I refuse to do anything one on one with him. He thinks I’m overreacting and I should just let it go. What do I know I’m just some girl playing family...ugh I’m so annoyed by him being such a wuss.
I guess this is my final update. I called him on my lunch break and told him I had thought about everything, and that both he and his ex-wife owe me an apology. I explained that I was bonding with Tristan and made a meal with him after taking care of him all day, and she got mad and insulted me and then he took her side. Then he had the audacity to come to bed and ask for, you know.
He said I was being ridiculous and immature. I told him that if I didn’t hear a real apology, I wasn’t coming home and we were done. He said, “Fine, whatever, sorry.” I said that didn’t sound sincere at all, and asked whether he was going to ask his ex to apologize to me.
He said, “Are you insane? No. Out of the question.” I asked him if he honestly wouldn’t even try to stand up for me. He said I was being unrealistic and that it wasn’t like that. So I told him we were done, because he wasn’t even trying.
Right now I’m at my best friend’s house eating sushi take-out and watching Gilmore Girls reruns, lol. I’m more mad than sad. I’m not at eating ice cream and cry stage yet! I guess that’s it! We’re done.
He’s been texting saying we need to talk, but I have nothing to talk about. We’re done. My best friend and I will start looking at rental places online for me after dinner. Thank you for all your feedback.