"I didn’t tell the groom's family at an Indian wedding I speak fluent Punjabi..."

A few friends suggested that I share this story and see what people think. A few years ago now I went to an Indian wedding and thanks to my language skills, the bride was able to get some petty revenge on her in-laws. I think some context is probably required so bare with me ok.

I am a 30 year old white male living in the UK and the rest of my family are similar so to look at me or any of my family you would see a typical British family but were not typical. You see my grandparents were bad people and without going into it to much let's just say growing up my mum spent a lot of time with her best friend, Aditi, and who is of Indian heritage.