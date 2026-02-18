'I discovered that my wife of 7 years is cheating and she doesn't know that I know...' UPDATED 5X

She would look at them annoyed. I asked her what the problem is and she said the bride getting married on the 4th is a real bridezilla. That night she said she had to step out to go meet with bridezilla. She told me she'd be back in time to kiss me at the countdown.

She came back at around 1:30AM. She was crying, sobbing actually, going straight to the bathroom and coming out 10 minutes later. I told her to calm down and asked her what the problem was. She said she was so so sorry. I asked why she was sorry.

She said because I missed the NYE countdown. I told her she was entirely too upset for it to be just that, but she assured me it was. She even held my face between her hands and stared at me and told me she loved me.