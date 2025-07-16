Divorced woman shares list of red flags she ignored on her wedding day...

I got married at 22, right after college (a nice little dry liberal arts school). I’d just come back from living abroad for 6 months (without my fiancé), so I was honestly pretty chill about the whole thing. It was a beautiful day... But also? Total crapshow. Here are some highlights:
1. My sister was my MoH but went completely MIA. Zero planning. Zero effort.
2. We had a joint bachelor/bachelorette party the night before. It was wild and & super fun!! We were all super hungover at the actual wedding, though. Also, none of my bridal party planned anything lol.
3. My ex–SIL, who was on probation, tried to buy substances that night while allegedly sober. My fiancé's very good friend asked if he could sleep with her as well. (She had a partner and children, too!)
4. One of my bridesmaids (my college bff #1) told me in a Walgreens parking lot, late the night before, that she didn’t think I should marry him. She was right, but dude… a little late for that talk.
5. The bridesmaids showed up late and secretly pre-gamed in the bathroom. My mom was pissed.
6. My dad gave a heartfelt speech where his proudest memory of me was…winning the 5th grade D.A.R.E. essay contest. I had since been arrested for underage possession of substances. Lol.
7. My SIL dipped right after the ceremony and stayed in the car the entire rest of the night. (His parents were both deceased, so that was his only fam since his bro is a heroin addict and MIA.)
8. My bff bridesmaid #2 was wasted and gave a sweet but v embarrassing since she was wasted and yelled at everyone to pay attention to her between songs.
9. After the reception we all went to a bar, then to the hotel. One person ended up in an ambulance.
10. My old roommate locked herself and her boyfriend in our marital suite and passed out. We had to get a whole new room.
11. BFF #2 hooked up with my husband’s friend, and he made fun of her for it after. She then accused me of cheating, in front of my husband, which was NOT true. Led to dramatic ring-flinging and a very unromantic wedding night.
12. My super-Christian relatives were appalled but thankfully most of them drank so much wine they likely forgot bits. Hope they remember the very nice parts from earlier.
And then came ten years of slowly losing myself before finally getting out. Somehow I still look back on it fondly in a weird way. I had so much joy and optimist then still. I was still so excited. The wedding itself was lovely. Everything around it was unhinged.
If I ever get married again, I’ll do it better or just elope lol. OH, and the wedding photographer went MIA and we never got photos! I'm divorced now so whatever, but, damn, don't use Groupon for stuff like that! Wtf was I doing? Honeymoon & my marriage are a whole other story lol.
