Divorced woman shares list of red flags she ignored on her wedding day...

I got married at 22, right after college (a nice little dry liberal arts school). I’d just come back from living abroad for 6 months (without my fiancé), so I was honestly pretty chill about the whole thing. It was a beautiful day... But also? Total crapshow. Here are some highlights:

1. My sister was my MoH but went completely MIA. Zero planning. Zero effort.

2. We had a joint bachelor/bachelorette party the night before. It was wild and & super fun!! We were all super hungover at the actual wedding, though. Also, none of my bridal party planned anything lol.