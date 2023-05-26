Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dog owner angers mom when she lets dog of leash in park and puts toddler 'in danger.'

Dog owner angers mom when she lets dog of leash in park and puts toddler 'in danger.'

Violet Roth
May 26, 2023 | 4:38 PM
ADVERTISING

When this dogowner is angry at a young child, they ask Reddit:

'AITA for prioritizing my dog over a random toddler?'

I have a dog - a 2 y.o. Welsh Corgi. Unfortunately, I currently reside in a city without any large, dedicated dog parks. In this city of over 1m people, only two public parks have small, fenced-off yards for people to let their dogs off the leash. The one I live closest to is very small (roughly 18x12m), but it contains some dog training equipment - weave poles, hoops, and a dog walk. It's not great, but it's better than nothing.

There is a playground right next to the dog yard, so kids tend to bleed over to play with the dogs and their equipment quite often. It usually is not a problem, as most parents who bring their children to the dog yard do not mind their children being around dogs, and/or are considerate enough to lead them away when they feel like the dogs are getting rowdy or if the equipment needs to be used for its intended purpose.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content