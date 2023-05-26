Dog owner angers mom when she lets dog of leash in park and puts toddler 'in danger.'

When this dogowner is angry at a young child, they ask Reddit:

I have a dog - a 2 y.o. Welsh Corgi. Unfortunately, I currently reside in a city without any large, dedicated dog parks. In this city of over 1m people, only two public parks have small, fenced-off yards for people to let their dogs off the leash. The one I live closest to is very small (roughly 18x12m), but it contains some dog training equipment - weave poles, hoops, and a dog walk. It's not great, but it's better than nothing.

There is a playground right next to the dog yard, so kids tend to bleed over to play with the dogs and their equipment quite often. It usually is not a problem, as most parents who bring their children to the dog yard do not mind their children being around dogs, and/or are considerate enough to lead them away when they feel like the dogs are getting rowdy or if the equipment needs to be used for its intended purpose.