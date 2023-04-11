Woman pretends doll is real baby, sis says, 'that's not how you cope with miscarriage.'

When this woman is concerned for her sister who suffered a loss, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for asking my sister to not bring her doll to easter?"

I (37f) have a sister (34f) who has had a lot of grief recently. A year ago she lost a baby to trisomy 18. This was hard on her and her husband and they ended up divorcing and she has had a very hard time coping since.

To cope with the loss she purchased a reborn doll - one of the super realistic baby dolls meant for people who lost/cant have children to dress up and care for. I think it's very creepy and maybe not the best coping mechanism but she's in general better spirits since she bought it so perhaps I should shut up.