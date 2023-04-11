Someecards Logo
Woman pretends doll is real baby, sis says, 'that's not how you cope with miscarriage.'

Maggie Lalley
Apr 11, 2023 | 5:09 PM
When this woman is concerned for her sister who suffered a loss, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for asking my sister to not bring her doll to easter?"

I (37f) have a sister (34f) who has had a lot of grief recently. A year ago she lost a baby to trisomy 18. This was hard on her and her husband and they ended up divorcing and she has had a very hard time coping since.

To cope with the loss she purchased a reborn doll - one of the super realistic baby dolls meant for people who lost/cant have children to dress up and care for. I think it's very creepy and maybe not the best coping mechanism but she's in general better spirits since she bought it so perhaps I should shut up.

The problem is that she insists that the doll is real and that's where I come from when I say it's not a healthy coping mechanism. She's brought it to family gatherings and will change it, pretend to feed it with a bottle full of water. She even drives it around in the carseat bought for her deceased child.

Sources: Reddit
