'I don't want to marry my fiancé now. He saw an old photo of me...'

There was so much pressure to be thin and anyone who was a normal weight got shamed. So many of the other girls had problematic behaviors. My parents were really controlling about what I ate and how much I weighed.

Ever since my fiancé saw that photo he has not stopped mentioning how great I used to look. I don't know how anyone can look at the photo and think I am healthy. But my fiancé keeps talking about it even after I asked him to stop and I have caught him staring at the photo when he thought he was alone. It has been 14 years since I quit ballet.