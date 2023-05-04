Employee CC's CEO on emails with coworkers who don't respond. Supervisor is livid.

When this employee feels ghosted by their colleagues, they ask Reddit:

'AITA For CC'ing the CEO on emails for my coworkers who don't respond?'

I work for a company of 10,000+ people within customer service. At my office, there are a lot of people who don't respond to my emails and those that do sometimes take days.

This has been frustrating me recently. If I need a certain document/etc, I have to practically chase down the person to get it. Given that most of us are now working from home, this has made the problem worse. I decided to start including the Chairman/CEO of our company on all emails to coworkers who either never respond/or are very slow.