Employee feels 'bullied' during K-cup incident at office, wonders whether to tell HR.

When this employee feels humiliated over coffee, they ask Reddit:
So I work in an office setting and in my wing of the office there is a keurig that someone brought in. Next to the keurig are a list of rules pertaining to its use. Everyone in the office contributes to supplies for the keurig (kcups, creamer, etc.) I do not use the keurig at all (I buy or make iced coffee at home) and so I do not contribute.
Last week I got a lengthy passive aggressive email from one of my coworkers about how not everyone in the office is purchasing supplies for the keurig when they should be. It kind of irks me because I don't use the keurig at all, but I decide to contribute anyway to be nice.
I got a whole box of 'seasonal' kcups from my MIL during the fall and before christmastime. It had a whole bunch of seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice, peppermint, gingerbread, etc. I normally don't drink these flavors so I figured that I would contribute (they don't expire until Fall 2023 anyway). So I put them in a large ziploc baggie and put them in the organizer where we keep all the kcups.