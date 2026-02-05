Entitled bride tries to throw a 200-person wedding for free.

"My future sister-in-law asked me to buy her wedding decorations and I said no..."

My BIL (husbands brother, 34M) is getting married this summer and his fiancée (future SIL, 34F) is calling on all their friends and family to "do them favors." BIL and FSIL have been dating for about 1.5 years. My DH and I have made a conscious effort to make FSIL feel welcome and included in the family. However, FSIL seems to have zero interest in building a relationship with my DH and I. Which is fine.

BIL and FSIL have invited about 200 people to their wedding. Which is a fairly large wedding for where we live. However, BIL doesn't want to spend very much on their wedding.

FSIL said that was fine because she can just "call in some favors" and get stuff for free. She asked her photographer friend to photograph their wedding for free. The friend initially agreed, but has since dropped out.