'Entitled neighbor demands I stop using my WiFi because it’s distracting her plants...'

Yes. You read that correctly. I live in a townhouse complex with paper thin walls and a whole bunch of colorful personalities. One of them is my neighbor, a woman in her late 50s who wears tie dye every day, insists she has a telepathic connection with crystals, and once told me my aura was too digital.
I’m usually sitting out front on my phone with my computer relaxing. I suppose that’s why she feels I’m too digital? But her latest stunt truly took the cake. Last week she knocked on my door holding a small potted plant in one hand and a printout of what looked like a hand drawn diagram of a WiFi signal in the other. She told me we needed to talk about my router.
I was confused. She then explained that my WiFi was disrupting the vibrational energy of her succulents. She pointed to the drawing, which honestly looked like a sad jellyfish, and said the signal beamed directly through our shared wall and bombarded her plants nonstop.
According to her, the plants were spiritually wilting because they thought the WiFi was sunlight, but it wasn’t. The best part? Her plants were in a dark hallway with no natural light.
She claimed they had been fine until I got a new modem and then gave me two options: either turn off my WiFi every night between 10 PM and 6 AM (apparently the plant rest hours) or let her share my WiFi and move the router into her unit so she could regulate the signal properly.
I laughed because I thought she was joking. She wasn’t. She stormed off as I was laughing at her, I’m still currently waiting to see what comes out of this.
Big_Bookkeeper1678 said:
"Let her share my WiFi and move the router into her unit..." Bingo...Crazy lady has a plan for getting free WiFi...she has to "regulate the signal properly."
Pandoratastic said:
Tell her you got some crystals and have aligned them around the router so that the signal is now purified.
ForwardPlenty said:
While she doesn't sound dangerous, she could be a threat to your property. I would think about getting a camera to monitor the health and well-being of your router. No telling what the crystals will tell her to do.
Careless-Ability-748 said:
Laughing is the only thing you can do in that situation.
bwest_69 said:
If you don’t yet, I would definitely put cameras up you have a crazy on your hands.
charles802 said:
Tell her the WiFi is keeping the pythons away.