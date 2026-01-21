"Entitled neighbor demands I stop using my WiFi because it’s distracting her plants..."

Yes. You read that correctly. I live in a townhouse complex with paper thin walls and a whole bunch of colorful personalities. One of them is my neighbor, a woman in her late 50s who wears tie dye every day, insists she has a telepathic connection with crystals, and once told me my aura was too digital.

I’m usually sitting out front on my phone with my computer relaxing. I suppose that’s why she feels I’m too digital? But her latest stunt truly took the cake. Last week she knocked on my door holding a small potted plant in one hand and a printout of what looked like a hand drawn diagram of a WiFi signal in the other. She told me we needed to talk about my router.