'Entitled People: 'No kids' must not mean my kid!'

"'No kids' must not mean my kid!"

I went on a cruise over Thanksgiving. I paid an extra $600 for access to the ADULTS ONLY spa for my husband and me for the week. Some entitled guy brought his kid into the spa!

The guy was lying on a lounger sleeping (or just ignoring the kid) while the kid was jumping and squirming around. The kid looked to be somewhere between 5 and 7 years old and thankfully didn't say anything, but was clearly bored and quite active and distracting.

Shortly after I noticed the kid, the spa attendant came and nicely and quietly explained that the spa was for adults only and to please take the child out. The mom appeared out of nowhere and collected the child while saying, "Oh, honey, THEY don't want you in here, so now we all have to leave."