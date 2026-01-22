'Entitled People: 'No kids' must not mean my kid!'

I went on a cruise over Thanksgiving. I paid an extra $600 for access to the ADULTS ONLY spa for my husband and me for the week. Some entitled guy brought his kid into the spa!
The guy was lying on a lounger sleeping (or just ignoring the kid) while the kid was jumping and squirming around. The kid looked to be somewhere between 5 and 7 years old and thankfully didn't say anything, but was clearly bored and quite active and distracting.
Shortly after I noticed the kid, the spa attendant came and nicely and quietly explained that the spa was for adults only and to please take the child out. The mom appeared out of nowhere and collected the child while saying, "Oh, honey, THEY don't want you in here, so now we all have to leave."
I mean really!! Even if the spa wasn't explicitly adults only, why on earth would you think a spa - a place of quiet relaxation - would be remotely of interest to a child. Especially since the ship was extremely child friendly and had an arcade, a "kid's zone," TWO water slides and bumper cars?!
VinylHighway said:
"Oh, honey, THEY don't want you in here, so now we all have to leave." Correct.
pinkflower200 said:
People think the rules don't apply to them.
LeRoixs_mommy said:
"Oh, honey, THEY don't want you in here, so now we all have to leave." Why make the kid feel bad? It wasn't the kid's fault that the parents can't read and comprehend!
ShesthatGirl0 said:
It’s not like there’s nowhere for the kid to go. Some parents are a mess lol.
MyldExcitement said:
My favorite thing to do when children are invading an adults only area is to use every 4 letter word I know. Offended? Too bad. This is an adult area, and this is how adults speak.
Erikthered65 said:
“It’s for the kids!” is a phrase that I loathe after a few summers at an island resort restaurant. Fast food, outside food in general, telling your kid to help themselves to buffets they haven’t paid for, sending your kids unsupervised to the pool so you can scroll your phone in peace.
Those kids always had appalling behavior. I’m sure the parents ended up on the receiving end of their entitled attitudes when they became teens.