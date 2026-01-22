'Entitled People: Plane story! Family tries to trick me...'

I just gotta say even I can’t believe that this actually happened to me it’s so ridiculous. A couple of years ago I was on a fully booked international flight. The flight was gonna be 8 hours and it was one of those big planes with 3 rows (3 seats on each side and 4 in the middle).
I was in economy sitting alone in the aisle seat of one of the side rows. A couple with their already unhappy toddler walks up and the wife and kid sits down in the middle row beside me. The dad looks around distraught, talked to his partner and asks me if I could switch seats with him so he could sit with his family. I was reluctant but asked him what seat he had.
To my surprise he said he had a seat in business class so of course I said absolutely! I started to get up and grab my luggage, but once I stood up he was like “wait, my wife actually wanted to go sit up there can you take her seat instead." I said no, I’m not switching to the middle row and being blocked into a middle seat by a screaming toddler…and you said you wanted to sit with your family?
The dad got all defensive and switched up (holding up traffic during this entire interaction btw) raising his voice going on about how I said I could switch seats with them and how it’s not fair to his wife who had planned on taking his seat up in business class.
Not my proudest moment, but I was starting to sass back at him. I’m pretty sure I asked him something along the lines of if he had any extra of whatever drugs he was on because it had to have been some top notch stuff for him to be acting so crazy in public.
At this point a flight attendant had finally squeezed her way up to us and asked why we weren’t taking our seats. Before I could say anything, this man had the AUDACITY to say that I had offered to take his wife’s seat and now I wasn’t cooperating.
I called BS, thankfully the passenger sitting behind me backed me up and the flight attendant was not in the mood to play. She asked to see his ticket, told me to grab my luggage and escorted me up to his seat. Needless to say I had a very nice flight after that.
galenet123 said:
I had one from NY to San Diego. She was middle and her boyfriend was middle in the other row. She tried everything to get me to give up my aisle seat.
Her: Not sure how we got these seats, maybe someone will switch.
Me: Well, most people pay for these seats, so they probably won’t want to.
Her: He’s my BF.
Me: Well, it’s only a 5 hr flight.
Her: It’s his birthday weekend.
Me: Thank goodness it’s a 3-day weekend, so you have plenty of time to make it up.
She stopped asking after that.
limonade11 said:
Learning how to not care is a great skill!
Cfwydirk said:
OP: “Not my proudest moment, but I was starting to sass back at him.” Not your proudest moment? Some butthat tries to gaslight you when you were being nice, and you didn’t let him take advantage. You did OK.
AdAccomplished6870 said:
I love the outcome. He tried to con you out of your aisle seat, and lost his business class seat instead.
StarfernWhisper said:
Honestly, in your shoes, I'd probs have done the same.
Standard_Invite said:
Love your sass!
GeoPaas said:
What is true in dating is also true in airplanes: “No” is a complete sentence.