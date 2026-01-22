'Entitled People: Plane story! Family tries to trick me...'

I called BS, thankfully the passenger sitting behind me backed me up and the flight attendant was not in the mood to play. She asked to see his ticket, told me to grab my luggage and escorted me up to his seat. Needless to say I had a very nice flight after that.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

galenet123 said:

I had one from NY to San Diego. She was middle and her boyfriend was middle in the other row. She tried everything to get me to give up my aisle seat. Her: Not sure how we got these seats, maybe someone will switch.

Me: Well, most people pay for these seats, so they probably won’t want to. Her: He’s my BF. Me: Well, it’s only a 5 hr flight.