Ex-best friend reveals horror story of 'the green-eyed monster bride.'

My best friend of 15 years, Marie, was my only bridesmaid for my simple outdoor wedding. My whole process was low-key; the bachelorette party was just 5 people with weed and desserts in a friend's hot tub. Two years later, Marie got engaged. She was eager to get planning, so she picked her date and venue quickly after the proposal. She asked me to be her MoH and asked my husband to officiate.
Shortly thereafter, I learned I was pregnant with my second child. My due date was 2 weeks after her wedding date, so I'd be very round by then. My husband and I wanted our kids close together but had not expected it to be so fast.
Our first child was only 4 months old. I suffered hyperemesis gravidarum throughout my entire pregnancy, and had an infant to care for, but I could still do the usual MoH stuff except plan a boozy bar crawl bachelorette. I've never been a drinker and I would be so tired by then. Marie agreed to delegate that responsibility to another bridesmaid and I was relieved.
During the planning process, an odd resentment crept in. She made backhanded comments about the bad timing of my pregnancy, and accusations that I was just being dramatic about my severe nausea despite the fact that it was so bad I was losing weight in the middle of my pregnancy.
When we went dress shopping with the other bridesmaids, everyone commented about how it was a bummer that they could "only" choose from dress styles that were loose enough for a bump, and that my bump is all anyone would see as we stood for the ceremony. I suggested that I could get a maternity dress in the same color and everyone else could pick more bodycon dresses, but no one liked the idea.
Two weeks before the wedding, Marie decided that she wanted to have a Pure Romance party, and asked to hold it at my house because I had more space. For the unaware, Pure Romance is an MLM company that sells intimate toys through goofy, high-pressure, in-home sales parties.
I said I would host, but asked her to help me get the house ready because I was so tired. She grudgingly agreed, then mostly watched me vacuum and move things around to fit more people in the main room.
Then, she wanted to go buy snacks for the party. The party was a last-minute idea she had, but at the register, she expected me to pay for the food she picked out. With another baby coming so soon, I told her I just didn't have the slack in the budget for that. She threw a little hissy fit, then pulled out a gift card from her bridal shower to pay for it.
So we have the toy party and it's a terrible time for me. Most of the guests she invited were from her fiance's family; the R-rated atmosphere plus future in-laws seemed odd to me, but they were pretty trashy to begin with. They were overly rowdy during their games like the toy ring toss, and busting balloons by thrusting with toys, knocking things over and making a mess.
They also shamed me about not participating enough in the games. Look, I'm not a prude but I need to be in the right company, and in that moment I was just trying to smile, and not to throw up.
As the party started to wind down, I excused myself for 15 minutes to pick up my baby from grandma's, and when I got back, everyone was gone including Marie, and the house was a mess. She had also smoked a cigarette inside while I was out, knowing that the smell would make me sicker. It felt like a huge slap in the face.
She didn't answer my calls for a couple of days. When I finally heard from her, she yelled at me for making her buy the food, and for not being any fun at the party. I tried to calm her down but she was on a roll. She admitted that she had been mad at me for my entire pregnancy because she felt like I timed it to upstage her, and that she had been jealous of me overall since I got married and had kids before her.
I told her that it really hurt me that she would be jealous instead of happy for me, and that she would take those feelings out on me while I was vulnerable. She spluttered into excuses, and tried to blame all of her behavior on the fact that her father (with whom she had a strained and distant relationship) had died about a year earlier. I snapped back, "Well, it's not my fault your dad died."
While perhaps not tactful, it was factual; grief doesn't excuse every petty action, especially when she'd already admitted that jealousy was her motivation. She hung up on me after that, and I still hoped she would cool down.
Nope. Later that afternoon I got threatening messages from her fiance and her sister telling me I'm a horrible person for what I said, that my husband and I are kicked out of the wedding, and that we had better not show up or there would be a fight.
Her fiance wrote the very memorable line: "As an atheist, I for once wish there was a place for you to burn in, you c-word." Her sister physically threatened me, something like, "If you weren't so fat and pregnant I'd be over there kicking your butt right now."
I never spoke to her again after receiving those messages. All of this, nine days before the wedding, two weeks before my due date. An emotional crapstorm of epic proportions.
Next, I got calls from my mom, sister, SIL, and several mutual friends that were more closely acquainted with me than the bride. She had called them all to say that I was uninvited, but that she hoped they would still attend. They all decided not to attend, but my SIL was also scheduled to do her wedding manicure and kept the appointment because it was the professional thing to do. She said it was very awkward.
I had my baby four days after her wedding. Even though she had been in the room when my first was born, she never even met my second, who is now a teen. She sent me a long, detailed apology about 5 years later.
I forgave her just enough to respond to occasional texts about specific nostalgic things that no one else would appreciate - like a recent mugshot of a guy she dated in her early 20s who I always said was bad news - I don't mind hearing that I was right. But we'll never be close again.
orphanghost1 said:
I was just talking with a friend about how jealousy is the ugliest emotion. So many relationships of all types get broken because of it and it's so sad when we view someone's successes through the eyes of our faults.
Dimac99 said:
I will say good on her for reaching out to apologize many years later. A lot of people would just rather sweep things under the carpet for good. Obviously that doesn't mean you need to forgive her or trust her ever again though. When your friend treats you that badly while you're in such a vulnerable place...
I don't think it would matter if she had apologized the next day. To all intents and purposes, for the vast majority of people there could never be closeness again. As the saying goes, jealousy's a curse. And as the other saying goes, the best revenge is living well.
bakedpeachez said:
I’m sorry but I just can’t fathom smoking a cigarette inside someone’s house without their permission. I grew up in a place where smoking indoors was very normal and (in my smoking days) I’d still ask permission if people were actively smoking cigarettes in front of me. That’s crazy.
opinescarf said:
Bride was delusional to think that other people arrange their own life to take attention away from their “big” day.
featherblackjack said:
Yes, because everything in your life is about annoying this woman. How dare you time your pregnancy so you have to wear a maternity dress at HER WEDDING!?
BatDance3121 said:
That story was painful to read. After all the things she did and said, I would have blocked her from my life. She showed her ugly, true colors.