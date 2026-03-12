'My ex didn't clean his dirty laundry off the floor. My revenge still haunts him...'

They love to make fun of each other and they generally don't wanna hang out with you if you're easily offended. I messaged one of his friends if he could please tell my boyfriend to clean his dirty panties off the kitchen floor. You guess what happened next. The guys had a huge laugh of him.

He was livid but cleaned up after himself and never left any dirty clothes on the floor ever again. We broke up 2 years later. But for the entire time they still would occasionally make fun of him. He tells them he needs to go cause I came back from work - oh did you remember to clean your pants off the floor?