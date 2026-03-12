'My ex didn't clean his dirty laundry off the floor. My revenge still haunts him...'

Me (26F) and my now ex boyfriend (25M) moved in together to a different country about 4 years ago now. He was already living there for about 3 years and for me it was a time to join him. Let me tell you this was a huge deal and an extremely stressful event for me. I've never been living outside my homeland or even outside my family house ever before.
Suddenly I was away from my close ones, I had to improve my language 100%, I couldn't find a job for the first 6 months, the food was awful, I didn't even know how to get myself a doctor's appointment and it was corona time.
On top of that we had very long time of trying to get along with my partner as it's pretty normal for all new roommates to establish a few rules and some common ground, but in our case it felt like this process didn't really end up until the day we broke up.
One day he left his dirty underpants on the floor literally next to the washing machine. Mind that our washing machine was located in the kitchen so good for us cooking and eating next to it. I was frustrated, because c'mon, really? It's literally right there.
I asked him to clean it up. He said he'll do. The same conversation was happening almost every day for about 2 weeks. I was relentless. I know it was just one piece of clothing, but it wasn't mine and I'm not a personal maid to pick after him. Every time it was the same story.
I would remind him kindly, he would say he'll do it later and then go play video games with his friends and forget. For 2 EFFING WEEKS. So I came up with an idea. I didn't know his friends mostly but I was in touch with a few of them. And I know that it was a typical male environment.
They love to make fun of each other and they generally don't wanna hang out with you if you're easily offended. I messaged one of his friends if he could please tell my boyfriend to clean his dirty panties off the kitchen floor. You guess what happened next. The guys had a huge laugh of him.
He was livid but cleaned up after himself and never left any dirty clothes on the floor ever again. We broke up 2 years later. But for the entire time they still would occasionally make fun of him. He tells them he needs to go cause I came back from work - oh did you remember to clean your pants off the floor?
He says to them I have a bad mood today - maybe you didn't clean your pants off the floor? He tells them to be right back cause I want something from him - she's probably gonna ask you to clean your pants off the kitchen. I bet they still do the same to him to this day.
Shadow4summer said:
I like how this turned out. They’ll never let up. Now they get to say you left because of this and it makes him sound pathetic.
ElehcarTheFirst said:
The best part about this is that even when he gets a new girlfriend, they're still going to bring this up and ask him if he's cleaning up his underwear for the new girlfriend or if he's still leaving it on the ground like the old one.
Gay_Missourian said:
You are not the maid or his caregiver! You don't deserve to be treated like this. How did this man become an adult without understanding that they need to do their part, including picking up after themselves.
AwareStorm5210 said:
One of my aunts used to pick up my uncle’s dirty socks/ underwear and neatly fold them and put them back in his drawers; after a few days you can imagine the smell, so he went and asked her why is she putting his dirty socks and underwear back with the clean ones, reaaaally bothered by this...
So my aunt just calmly with the most chilled demeanor said “if they’re not in the hamper I’ll assume they’re clean love” an absolute petty queen, 10/10 recommend to do as she used to.
EducationNo3525 said:
Perfect. You are not his mother. If you hadn't done this, he'd still be doing it. Shaming him about this because he is actually a grown man was the perfect remedy. He probably thought he had you locked in because you didn't really know anyone else and wouldn't feel secure enough to make demands...
(Not really a demand though, just basic adulting.). Good on you for this revenge, that's moving in the shadows, and we love to see it!
Own-Original3247 said:
You gave me a great idea. Thank you.
Interesting_Sea1528 said:
I love this everlasting petty revenge!