Ex-Maid of Honor shares horror story: 'I took her to a private room and shut the door.'

The other maid of honor started to confront me about things like why I wasn’t doing this or that and that it was my job and she really should have been the maid of honor blah blah. I took her to a private room and shut the door. I told her that my only concern today was my friend and her feelings.

The remembrance table that was set up for her parents was the only thing my friend asked me to put together and she asked that if I saw her start to cry to come hold her hand and slip her a handkerchief.

I told her that she has no idea the strength that it took for my friend to get behind this wedding for her now husband and that this wasn’t some elegant dream party she had been looking forward to for months.