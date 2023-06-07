Father forces daughter to gut a large fish. Daughter claims she's 'traumatized.'

When this father does some questionable parenting, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for forcing my daughter to gut a fish?'

I 38M have two daughters 13 and 10. They are wonderful and when I was growing up I had to learn a lot of life skills. My wife and I have been teaching them life skills such as cooking, cleaning, and car maintenance. My oldest is older so she gets much more hands on experience.

This summer we went camping and she had to make the fire and tent. Get the feel for it, we went fishing but didn’t catch anything. I went to port and I bought a few whole fish not gutted. We live on the ocean so this is a life skill, it’s common to buy fish whole. If she wants to eat fish she needs to know how to gut them.