'I feel like I’m dating a 37-year-old teenager...'

I’ve (34F) been with my partner (37F) for almost a year. I’m posting this because I’ve spent the whole weekend with her family and I’ve realized I’m just...done. I’m not even angry anymore, just completely drained.
I’ve slowly become the only adult in this relationship. I’m the one who works, studies, saves for the future, and plans everything. She’s 37 and still lives a "day-to-day" life, staying at her brother’s place where she doesn’t have to lift a finger. She has zero savings and no real ambition to build a life with me that requires any effort. She just expects me to handle all the "grown-up" stuff.
The emotional part is what’s really killing it for me, though. Every single month, we have the same exhausting "talk." She dumps all her insecurities on me: stuff about being jealous for no reason, or crying because she "feels" I don’t love her enough.
I’ve done years of therapy to handle my own baggage, but she refuses to go. So I’ve basically become her unpaid therapist. It’s like I’m watching my younger, unhealed self, but she refuses to do any of the work to get better.
When we have a conflict, she never takes responsibility. She’ll even do something reckless (like driving like a maniac in a storm) and then find a way to blame me for it because I "made her feel bad" earlier. It’s constant gaslighting to avoid ever being the one at fault.
As you can imagine, my attraction to her is at zero. I don’t want to be intimate with someone I have to mother and constantly reassure. And because she senses my distance, she pressures me for intimacy or more validation, which just makes me want to run away.
The only thing keeping me here is her family. Her mom is amazing and honestly treats me better and supports me more than my partner does. Losing them feels like losing my own home. Is it possible to fix a relationship where you’ve lost all respect for the other person’s maturity? Or am I just delaying the inevitable because I’m scared to lose her family?
NOTE: I’m adding this because several people asked why I’m in this relationship. When I wrote the post I was very angry, but beyond the family issues there are good things too. We do love each other, even if we show it in very different ways. She is fun and does care about me, in her own way, and we share many hobbies. None of this erases what I wrote before. I still feel the same. This is just more context.
I also want to add that she has a terrible memory about absolutely everything. I initially thought it might be a medical issue and I pushed her hard to see a doctor. That part is on me, I slipped into a “parent” role and I now realize that was a mistake. In the end, the one who actually organized the medical appointments was her mother.
Now that it’s clear there’s nothing medically wrong, I think the issue is that she’s used to leaning on others to an extreme degree. Parents, partner, friends, work. Basically everyone around her.
frankie_prince164 said:
I don't think there is any salvaging this relationship. Once the ick has set in, you're pretty much done. Once you find a supportive and worthy partner, the pain of losing her family won't feel as bad.
deadrabbits76 said:
You are going to enjoy dating an adult.
blandgreybland said:
You don’t marry the family. The marry the person you’re dating. I dated more than one lame guy with a great family - the family never makes it worth it. This isn’t a good relationship for you. Grieve potentially losing the relationship with the family and end it...
Voleuse said:
Nope, nothing to save here. Do the mature thing and break up with this person that you don't even like. Yes it's nice having wonderful in-laws, but that's really not enough to carry a relationship.
Bunbunsfun said:
Try this: I’m done. I can’t do this anymore. I can’t even find the energy to make this long winded reason to tell you I’m done. I just am.
fightmaxmaster said:
You can't fix a relationship you haven't broken. She's refusing therapy, blaming you, isn't making any changes. You can't fix her, and she doesn't want to fix herself.