'I feel like I’m dating a 37-year-old teenager...'

The only thing keeping me here is her family. Her mom is amazing and honestly treats me better and supports me more than my partner does. Losing them feels like losing my own home. Is it possible to fix a relationship where you’ve lost all respect for the other person’s maturity? Or am I just delaying the inevitable because I’m scared to lose her family?

NOTE: I’m adding this because several people asked why I’m in this relationship. When I wrote the post I was very angry, but beyond the family issues there are good things too. We do love each other, even if we show it in very different ways. She is fun and does care about me, in her own way, and we share many hobbies. None of this erases what I wrote before. I still feel the same. This is just more context.