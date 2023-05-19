Man wants to confront his older male friend about his 'eating disorder.' AITA?

When this man is concerned for his friend, he asks Reddit:

My buddy (29m 'Tyler') has food insecurities due to his father. His dad was a hard ass growing up after being in the war for years and basically tried enforcing 'fasting' on Tyler for years to show him what it was like being in the war with no resources. Usually I'm more understanding because I watched this kid act out for years when it came to food and I know his dad personally so I saw first hand how fucked up it was but now it's an issue.