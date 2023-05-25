Woman asks if she's wrong to exclude friend from dinner because of their allergies.

When this woman feels conflicted about her friend, she asks Reddit:

'AITA For excluding someone from a dinner because of their food allergies?'

I (31F) am part of a friend group that meets up for dinner about twice a month. There's 6-8 of us that go together, depending on schedules, and we take turns picking restaurants we want to try and for the most part we seem to have similar tastes.

Last year, one of my friends (Jen) asked if we could include a friend of hers (Kate) that just moved to our city. Jen knew Kate from college and since Kate was new in town, Jen thought this would be a nice way for her to develop social connections without too much hassle or pressure. Turns out, Kate is really nice and funny and is now good friends with all of us.