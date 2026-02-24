'AITA for refusing to give my baby to my 'golden child' twin sister?' UPDATED 11X

I’m in a really tough spot and could use some outside perspectives. I’m a 28-year-old single woman, currently 7 months pregnant and living on my own. My sister and I are twins, but she’s the golden child in our family—always getting special treatment, praise, and the best of everything.
Growing up, she was the perfect daughter in my parents’ eyes, while I often felt like the overshadowed one. It was like our entire childhood revolved around her being showered with gifts and accolades, while my achievements were downplayed or ignored. Now, she’s married and I've heard her husband is great, but they’ve been struggling with infertility. The situation has now taken an insane turn.
Recently, our parents approached me with a shocking proposal: they want me to give my baby to my sister and her husband once it's born because they believe she "deserves" it more. My heart sank when they expressed this. They argued that since she has a stable home and a family, she is better suited to raise a child than I am, given that I’m a single mother.
This left me feeling heartbroken and furious. I get that they’re excited about being grandparents, but I’ve worked hard to prepare for this baby, and I firmly believe that my child deserves to be raised by me. Sure, I might not be a picture-perfect family in their eyes, but I have love to give, and I can provide for my baby.
I thought my refusal would put an end to their unreasonable expectations, but instead, they escalated things. They staged a “family meeting” where they tried to pressure me further.
My mom even went as far as to give me an ultimatum saying, “If you don’t do this for your sister, we will withdraw all support for you and will stop considering you part of this family.” This completely blindsided me, and I was left feeling more isolated than ever.
I've since expressed my clear stance: my child is not a pawn in this ridiculous game. I've told my parents I'm not giving up my baby, and frankly, I was surprised that they would ever even ask. But I’m worried that my refusal might permanently fracture our already strained family ties. So, AITA for saying no to my parents and refusing to give my baby to my sister?
Thanks for the comments, I didn't expect this to blow up so much! A common theme in the comments is people suggesting me to move or get cameras, which I currently can't do either.
I can't get cameras because during the fight that caused me to move out of my parent's home they broke my laptop and I can't afford a new one yet. I also can't move because I can't afford a new house, I'm still recovering from buying my current one because that was only 5 months ago.
Thankfully however, they don't know where I live. I also forgot to include this, but my sister and her husband live with my parents.
People keep asking me why I need to be told if I am the Jerk and if I need to cut them off. It's because part of me cant help but feel insanely guilty for cutting them off and denying my child grandparents and and an aunt.
I have read your comments, and decided to cut contact with them. I blocked them all today and they have been posting about me nonstop on social media. They have most of my family on their side before they made up a story that I agreed to carry a baby for my sister and her husband. My family other than my parents and sister live a few hours away so they don't know about the favoritism.
I found cameras! I found some cheap ones to connect to my phone. And yes, I have talked to my OB and told them that under no circumstances should my parents, sister, or any other person be allowed in.
Most of my family have me blocked so I can't sent proof, but also because I have no proof since my parents and sister never talked about the situation on apps or messages. One more thing I didn't include - my baby is a girl, just thought you guys might want to know.
Just hit 8 months! Thanks to all of you for the suggestions! Most of you say to file a police report, but I can't. They haven't actually done anything, so there isn't anything I can actually do.
A lot of you keep saying that I can file a police report for the computer being broken by them. Unfortunately I cannot. I didn't own the computer. They bought it for my sister but when she cracked the screen she was given a new one and the allowed me to use it for school work and other things. So when they broke it it was their property.
It's been a few days! I have the happiest announcement of my life: I GAVE BIRTH! I have 2 healthy twin girls. I know I've been referring to the babies as my daughter, singular, but her twin has been hiding during every ultrasound! I love my girls more than anything in this world.
Thank you to the people saying I can join their families and for all of the support in general. My heart goes out to the supporters, and I will continue posting. However, to all the people claiming it's fake, how would you feel if you put out the crappiest thing in your life and asked for opinions, but all you got was strangers not saying anything but "fAkE?"
Food for thought. I will not be replying to most hate comments or comments like this anymore. Back to the positives, in future posted Updates, I will be referring to my daughters as Maddie and Addie.
Update! It's been a while. I've been focusing on my girls and work so I had no time to post, sorry. I did set up the security cameras, and they work great. Unfortunately, they found where I live. I was at work and my girls were at home with a babysitter. I saw on the cameras my sister's car pulling into my driveway.
I immediately called the babysitter and told her to lock double check that all of the doors and windows were locked, which they were. Then I told her to lock herself in my room, which is the farthest from the door. On the cameras, I saw my BIL walk over to the door, my sister behind him.
They banged on the door to get in, but after around 30 minutes when they saw my car,(I left work early), they stopped banging and started watching for me, waiting for something. When I got to my door, they demanded that I opened the door and let the meet their kids(wtf??). I told them no, and to leave, which made them angry.
They stormed off into their cars and as they drove off, they were yelling about how "YOU MADE A MISTAKE!" and "WE WILL GET OUR KIDS ONE WAY OR ANOTHER." I went back inside, payed the sitter extra for having to deal with that, and immediately ordered more cheap cameras for my phone.
After that, I took care of the kids and then put them to bed and then I went to bed. This was 2 weeks ago. What's my next move?
Hey! It's been a while. Unfortunately I have bad news. I was at work again. I saw a random car pull into my driveway that I didn't recognize on the camera. I thought it might've just been a person turning around, but the car didn't leave. It was just sitting there. I was concerned because, like last time, I had left my girls home with the babysitter.
I decided to leave work and go home. When I got home, I looked through the car window and nobody was in the car. I was confused, but then I saw the babysitter's car was gone. I was very confused by this. I walked over to the door and it was unlocked.
I opened it to see my mom, dad, sister, and my sister's husband in my living room, playing with Maddie and Addie. I immediately screamed at them, but my sister just smirked at me. She said something along the lines of, "You wouldn't give me my kids, so we had to do this."
I screamed at them to get away from my kids and get out, but they refused. Then my mom said something like, "I told you to give your sister her kids. Be glad that she's nice enough not to file a report for kidnapping." I just ran down my hall into my room and locked the door. I dialed 911.
When my sister realized what I was doing she ran down the hall and started banging on the door and screaming at me. After a little bit, police arrived. They made my family leave but not before my family lied to them. Fortunately I managed to prove that it was a lie. After some more screaming they eventually left. I filed a police report, and that's where I am now. This was 2 days ago.
Hey everyone!! It's been a while. I've been busy working and raising my kids. How's everyone been? We've been good. I do have stuff to update y'all on with my crazy family, but that will take a while to write. I just want to let y'all know we're still alive lol.
Hey guys!! If you're still reading my updates, thank you for the support. I have a lot to update on, so I'll get started. In the beginning of March, my sister and BIL went to my house while the babysitter(I swear she's a godsend for staying) was watching Maddie and Addie and they caused a distraction outside.
It was in a specific area where I didn't have any view of on my camera's so I was unaware, but the babysitter, who I'll name Noelle since she's reacurring, went out to check on it. She went to the side of the house where the noise came from, since the girls were taking a nap in the nursery.
When she went out, sister and BIL snuck in and just took them. They took my babies, but the psychos left through a place where I did have a view. The motion sensor sent an alert to my phone, and, since I was on lunch break, I checked it and immediately called Noelle. I told her to go call 911 and why.
Then I called my boss and got off work early. I drove home, making the 30 minute drive in 15. I immediately told the cops, who were already there, what happened and the license plate on the car. They took it seriously and took statements from me and Noelle, plus the footage from the cameras.
I decided easily I'd press charges once I could. I won't bore you with the details, partly since I don't remember it all from blocking it out, but they found my girls with my sister and her husband, playing house. They were still asleep but they were in a nursery set up in the new house my sister and BIL had bought.
They were taken into custody and in late April, they were charged and sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of aggravated kidnapping of 2 minors, breaking and entering, and a few other wonderful charges. In March I was going to write about the trial while I went through it but I was wrapped up in everything.
Now me and the girls are doing fine, with a restraining order for when they get out of prison. Thanks for still being interested in my posts, I'll probably stop updating unless something major happens. I appreciate the support from everyone here, thank you. Bye!