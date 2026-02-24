'AITA for refusing to give my baby to my 'golden child' twin sister?' UPDATED 11X

FOURTH UPDATE:

I found cameras! I found some cheap ones to connect to my phone. And yes, I have talked to my OB and told them that under no circumstances should my parents, sister, or any other person be allowed in.

Most of my family have me blocked so I can't sent proof, but also because I have no proof since my parents and sister never talked about the situation on apps or messages. One more thing I didn't include - my baby is a girl, just thought you guys might want to know.

FIFTH UPDATE:

Just hit 8 months! Thanks to all of you for the suggestions! Most of you say to file a police report, but I can't. They haven't actually done anything, so there isn't anything I can actually do.

SIXTH UPDATE: