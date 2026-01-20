'AITA for refusing to give my parents my location after they stopped paying my tuition?'

I (19F) am a sophomore in college. Until last semester my parents were paying for about 3/4 of my tuition and my housing. However they insisted I used the Life360 app showing my location to them at all times. It wasn't optimal but I figured it's up to them since they're paying for me.
Over the holidays however my dad and I had a huge argument because I changed my major from Biology to Nursing. He told me I was throwing away a bigger opportunity but I feel like I can help more people this way.
Since then I have had to start working two jobs and take out multiple student loans. I pay for everything now, my parents give me $0. Anyways, last weekend I went on a roadtrip to another state and my mom started texting me non-stop, demanding to know why I was in another state.
I had forgotten about the tracking app at this point. I realized thats how they knew and I just deleted the app. Then came the calls from both my parents, both of them saying how dangerous it is for me to not be tracked by them all the time. I told them I am paying for my own life now, I value my privacy and I don't feel comfortable with the app.
This has really infuriated my dad and upset my mom because she thinks I am trying to cut them off completely or something. They said if I don't turn it back on, that I am not welcome at Thanksgiving this year. AITA?
Legitimate-Oil-6325 said:
I’m a nurse and you’d always be welcomed at my Thanksgiving. When they call for medical advice, tell them you can’t give that out to people you don’t know their (medical) history as they’re not your patients and can’t help. NTA.
jimrynne said:
1st they cut off their 19 year old child, and now they are complaining that their child has cut off her relationship with parents. What a load of crap. NTA. They think they own you.
Angrychristmassgnome said:
“We’re afraid you’re trying to cut us off! But you’re not welcome at holidays if you don’t do exactly as we demand." Good lord,’the self sabotage is strong in these ones. (NTA obviously and if you don’t want to be under their thumb forever you should probably call their maybe-bluff).
Angrychristmassgnome said:
Stunning_Patience_78 said:
Your dad is mad at you for switching to an employable major from one that was likely unemployable? That is wild. You're 19. This is your call. NTA.
Batgirl_1984 said:
They don’t care about safety, they care about control. Bummer about Thanksgiving, but you’ll be alright. NTA.
TurtleShapedCactiPot said:
NTA If you and your parents made a deal that they would pay 75% of your expenses in exchange for you having the tracking app, that is a deal you are allowed to make. The deal has ended.
You are an adult. Nobody has a right to any personal information you don't wish to give them. If you don't want to give your parents your constant physical location, don't.