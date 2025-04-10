Former bride shares mother-in-law horror story from wedding day, 'the silence was SO LOUD.'

Afterwards, my SIL also texted me and tried to convince me to postpone the wedding until her mother “approved” saying that my MIL was so “upset” and “hurt” by our decisions. I told my MIL I was sorry she was not happy about it but that we would not be cancelling or postponing the wedding. (Husband had also told her the same already.)

From that moment on, both she and my SIL began saying I was so “rude” and “selfish.” I also later found texts on my husband’s phone where my SIL called me a list of curse names. She then proceeded to block me off all her social media and stopped speaking to me.