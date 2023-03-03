Man's friend is banned from home by GF, she says, 'his grieving process is creepy.'

When this man feels conflicted about his friend and his fiance, he asks Reddit?

"AITA for telling my fiancée that my friend’s trauma is more important than her comfort?"

My best friend lost a parent a year and a half ago which led him to a mental health crisis. Our friend group has been picking up the pieces ever since. He's doing much better now that he's in therapy, but he's definitely gone through it.

What has complicated matters worse is my fiancée. It goes without saying that I love her, but she is the definition of a busybody sometimes. My best friend is a very private person. She knows something happened with him, but she doesn't know the details of what that something is.